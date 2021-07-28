Tokyo governor urges youth to get vaccinated to slow surge

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the high number of infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics. On Tuesday, the Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding its previous record in January. Koike noted that the majority of the elderly have been fully vaccinated and infections among them have largely decreased, while the mostly unvaccinated younger people are now dominating the new cases. Vaccination prospects for the younger have improved, and some can get their shots organized by work places and colleges, while others still wait based on seniority.