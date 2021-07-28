Trial begins for Raleigh County man arrested in 2018 for child abuse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man appeared in court on Wednesday for charges stemming from last year.

Richard Chambers was arrested in 2018 and is facing several charges, including sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

The court was having trouble selecting a fair jury but could on Wednesday, and Chambers stood in front of Judge Kirkpatrick for opening statements and evidence presentation.

During the trial, Teresa Ballard, the victim's mother, was called in to testify, and she stated she had a good relationship with chambers and trusted him with her children.

Chambers trial marks the first jury trial for new Raleigh County prosecuting attorney, Ben Hatfield.

The trial is still ongoing.

WVVA News will continue to bring updates about the trial as it progresses.