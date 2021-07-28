Union representing Canada border employees votes to strike

OTTAWA (AP) — The union that represents about 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency employees has voted in favor of striking, which could affect travel between Canada and the United States. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union said Tuesday its members may strike as soon as Aug. 6, three days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks. The union represents 5,500 border services officers, 2,000 headquarters staff and other workers at Canada Post facilities and in inland enforcement jobs.