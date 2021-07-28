Skip to Content

US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats

9:05 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is eyeing ways to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure. It’s announcing Wednesday the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors. The actions are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries, a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation’s largest pipeline. A senior administration official says they’re also meant to address the “patchwork of sector-specific statutes” that have been adopted piecemeal over time and leave the government without a uniform or adequate cybersecurity threshold. Wednesday’s order will direct the departments of Homeland Security and Commerce to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content