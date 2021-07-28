Was Macron’s phone a target for spies? French investigate

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister wants to learn from her Israeli counterpart what, if anything, Israel knew about the clients of the spyware company NSO who possibly targeted the cellphones of French President Emmanuel Macron and other members of his government. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was meeting in Paris on Wednesday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly. The French government spokesman said France’s questions would focus on “the knowledge the Israeli government had about the activities of NSO clients.” The spokesman said Parly also wants to know what measures will be taken to prevent such “misappropriations.” The Paris prosecutor’s office is also investigating claims of phone spying in 2019.