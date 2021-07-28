Woman walking her dog in Atlanta park stabbed to death

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman who was walking her dog in one of the city’s most popular parks has been stabbed to death. Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found inside Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say her dog was also killed. Authorities are searching for a suspect. Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.” He said officers are working to retrace the victim’s steps. Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.