BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Cooper Vaught is headed to Concord University.

On Tuesday, Vaught put pen to paper and officially committed to play baseball for the Mountain Lions. Vaught played shortstop in high school. He said he hopes to continue playing the middle infield in college but is open to any position that presents playing opportunities.

Vaught said he's excited to be staying close to home. He plans to study business in the fall.