BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Monday, WVU Tech announced Roger Hodge as the new head women's basketball coach.

Hodge is a native of Summers County, West Virginia. He's coming off a stint as head coach of the women's team at the College of Coastal Georgia. He led the Coastal Georgia team to 21 wins in 2019 and holds the school record for all-time wins.