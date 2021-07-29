American Samoan teacher cites bias for airline treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The American Samoan teacher of the year says she and an Asian American friend were refused a free hotel room and other benefits provided to a white male friend when their American Airlines flight from north Alabama was canceled. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka tells WIAT-TV she believes discrimination was behind the slight. It followed a recent trip to attend Space Camp in Huntsville with other U.S. teachers of the year. The airline said Thursday that a mistake, not discrimination, was behind the problem. It says it was contacting Suluai-Mahuka and would reimburse her hotel expenses.