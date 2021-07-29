Skip to Content

Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

1:57 pm National news from the Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities have begun the mass immunization of Rio de Janeiro’s Mare neighborhood in a novel bid to control COVID-19 in a poor community while studying vaccine effectiveness and the prevalence of worrisome variants. The bayside Mare complex is comprised of more than a dozen so-called favelas home to some 130,000 people, and the study is Brazil’s first to target a low-income area. The Brazilian government’s Fiocruz Institute aims to inoculate more than 30,000 Mare residents aged 18 to 33, bringing vaccine coverage of the adult population to near 100%, and recruit 2,000 families to its study. Evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness against new variants like delta is one of the study’s focuses.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content