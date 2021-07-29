Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities have begun the mass immunization of Rio de Janeiro’s Mare neighborhood in a novel bid to control COVID-19 in a poor community while studying vaccine effectiveness and the prevalence of worrisome variants. The bayside Mare complex is comprised of more than a dozen so-called favelas home to some 130,000 people, and the study is Brazil’s first to target a low-income area. The Brazilian government’s Fiocruz Institute aims to inoculate more than 30,000 Mare residents aged 18 to 33, bringing vaccine coverage of the adult population to near 100%, and recruit 2,000 families to its study. Evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness against new variants like delta is one of the study’s focuses.