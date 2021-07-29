China sends new ambassador to US amid strained ties

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new ambassador to the United States has outlined the challenges the two countries face in what has become an increasingly competitive and contentious relationship, while refraining from any criticism in short remarks after arriving to take up his new post. Qin Gang said Wednesday that China and the United States are “trying to find a way to get along with each other in the new era.” The 55-year-old diplomat is a former Foreign Ministry spokesperson who gained a reputation for tart responses that have now become standard fare among those in that position. His arrival comes as relations with the United States have plunged to their worst level in decades with no sign of bottoming out.