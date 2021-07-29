Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen

BOSTON (AP) — Court records show that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in the 1970s. Court documents obtained by The Boston Globe shows that McCarrick is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. McCarrick was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man alleging the abuse by McCarrick, says he is the first cardinal in the U.S. to ever be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor. An attorney for McCarrick told The Associated Press that they “look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom” and declined further comment.