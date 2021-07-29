Governor announces 50 new winners in vaccination sweepstakes

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has surprised the most recent winner of the state’s vaccination sweepstakes. Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte got together Wednesday with former coworkers at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. Justice made some remarks about the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19, and school officials said they were honoring Coleman for her service. But as she was returning to her seat, Justice revealed her name had been drawn for the million-dollar prize. Residents can still sign up for the drawings through Sunday. The last drawings will be held on Aug. 4.