Grant Street Bridge is set for deconstruction

BLUEFIELD, W,Va. (WVVA)- In Bluefield West Virginia, work on the Grant Street Bridge is finally underway.

The construction company responsible for taking down the bridge started to prepare for destruction in early July. Over the past week, crews have slowly started stripping away at the bridge that is anticipated to be completely taken down, some time in the next month.

Brenda Isabelle has been a resident of Bluefield for over 30 years. She expressed how excited she is to see crews get to work.

"We needed it. Because, otherwise, we have the long passage, a long way to go. And, I'm a senior citizen and I don't like the long way, but I go because I have to. But, the bridge being put back up is really going to help us. The older people and the younger people, but definitely me."

Isabelle also says not having the bridge adds to Emergency service times. Which could be the difference between life and death.

"If we have to have a rescue squad or an ambulance it's going to take much longer, and they were saying that they would let them go through the railroad. But, supposed there's a blockage there. And the roads are narrow on the north side. It's clearer going this way to Princeton. But, it's just an extra long distance. So, we need somebody to be able to get here as quick as possible."

City leaders say, The Grant Street Bridge is still in phase 1 of deconstruction. The new bridge is scheduled for completion by summer 2022.