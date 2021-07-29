Guatemalans protest president, attorney general

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Guatemalans have taken to the streets in protest, blocking highways and calling for a national strike over the government’s apparent unwillingness to tackle corruption. Pressure has been building since Attorney General Consuelo Porras fired anti-corruption special prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval. The United States government says it’s lost confidence in Guatemala’s commitment to battling corruption and has suspended cooperation with Porras’ office. President Alejandro Gimmattei has spoken of his friendship with Porras, who was appointed by his predecessor. Some 10,000 people blocked one of the country’s main highways early Thursday while singing the national anthem.