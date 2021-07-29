Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a victory that could be temporary. Judge Lisa Lench agreed with his defense attorneys Thursday that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations. But she said the prosecution could refile the charge in a different way. The 69-year-old Weinstein was in the courtroom for the hearing. He pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts in his first California court appearance last week.