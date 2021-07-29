UPDATE: I-77 South reopened following crash

UPDATE: I-77 South reopened following crashUpdated
UPDATE: The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are reopened.
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed at exit 9 following a crash that took place on Thursday.
Motorists should prepare to take alternate routes until further notice.
WVVA is working to obtain more details at this time. Stay with us as we continue to follow this incident.