Illinois governor signs elected Chicago school board measure

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will get an elected school board for the first time under a measure signed into law by Illinois’ governor. The new law phases out a seven-member board of mayoral appointees for a 21-member elected board by 2027. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Thursday. The shift would start with the November 2024 election, with 10 elected members and 11 mayoral appointees. Two years later, voters would have say in all 21 races. Parents, unions and activists have fought for an elected panel for decades. They say it would better represent the concerns of residents. But critics say the timeline is too long and the board too large to be efficient.