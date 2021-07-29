Israel investigating death of Palestinian boy shot by troops

Israel investigating death of Palestinian boy shot by troopsNew
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it had launched an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who residents say was killed by army fire. The boy was shot Wednesday as he traveled in a car with his father in the southern West Bank. The military says the incident is now under review by senior commanding officers. It also says that the military police — which investigate suspected soldier misconduct — are also looking into the incident.