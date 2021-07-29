Kansas City Black clergy group calls for US probe of police

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A group of Black clergy members is joining other civil rights groups in seeking a federal investigation into officer misconduct in the Kansas City police department. Pastor Darron Edwards, leader of Getting to the Heart of the Matter, says the probe is necessary because the police department has not responded to calls from the public for more accountability. On Monday, an umbrella group of civil rights groups said it was also seeking a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the department. Previously, Getting to the Heart of the Matter sought to work with police to build community relationships. Edwards says police have stopped working with the group.