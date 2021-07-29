Princeton woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A local woman hit by a vehicle in the Walmart in Princeton parking lot on Friday has died, according to a family member.

The family has confirmed that 62-year-old Coleen Farley died Tuesday at 12:18 p.m at the Charleston Area Medical Center. She was surrounded by loved ones and leaves behind a husband and two children.

Farley worked at the Princeton Dry Cleaners for about 40 years and was loved by many according to her nephew.

According to the initial report taken by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, an 88-year-old driver in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado claimed he did not see Farley due to the height of his truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to Lt. J.J. Ruble, there are two infractions a motorist can be cited for while in a private parking lot: driving while impaired and reckless driving.

"Typically the laws of the highway don't apply to private parking lots," Lt. Ruble said. "All we ask is for people to be cautious. You have vehicles pulling out of parking spots, entering parking spots, just be extra careful."

Click here to visit the fundraiser page that has been set up to help the Farley family with expenses.