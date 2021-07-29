Mercer County Public Schools releases virtual learning details

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Mercer County Public Schools released details on the virtual education program that will be available to students for the upcoming school year.

The program, Proximity Learning, will give students five days of live instruction each week with a West Virginia certified teacher. Assignments will have set due dates, there will be a daily schedule, and students will have access to a local school facilitator.

The tentative start date for virtual students is August 30.

For more information, email mercercountyvirtualschool@groups.k12.wv.us.

To enroll in the program, click here. Enrollment must be completed by August 11.