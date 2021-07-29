Motorcycle crash on I-64 leaves one dead

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- One man died in an accident on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County on Thursday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after a motorcycle struck an object on the road and lost control of the bike.

The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Joseph Russella of Burlington, New Jersey. He died at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department.