Names of 2 killed in Texas chemical plant leak released

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two workers who died in a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant that also injured dozens of others. Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Day and 32-year-old Shawn Kuhleman died after about 100,000 pounds of a mixture that primarily included acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at LyondellBasell’s La Porte complex. Officials say the cause of their deaths is still pending. LyondellBasell says two of the 30 workers who were treated for injuries were still hospitalized on Thursday. The cause of the leak is under investigation. In an initial report to the state, LyondellBasell said preliminary information indicated “during preparation for a maintenance activity, valve isolation measures may have led to the release.”