Once fading, mask sales starting to rebound

NEW YORK (AP) — Masks had started to disappear from store shelves but they may be front and center again. A spot check of stores and other data sources are showing that mask sales have been rising again in recent weeks as Americans worry about the surging cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Retail analysts expect mask sales will get another jolt after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the cases are surging. Still, stores face challenges in figuring how much they should order given so much uncertainty regarding the virus.