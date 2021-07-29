Organizers in McDowell County host community baby shower

RAYSAL, W.Va. (WVVA)- Many people are still living with the impacts of the pandemic. Especially those in rural communities such as Raysal. Unicare Health of West Virginia is teaming up with local organizations to host a community baby shower at the Refuge in Christ Church.

Vendors at the event say they want to close the gap in childcare and put families first. Organizers gave out food, toiletries, baby supplies and gave presentations and workshops. "We are celebrating new moms, and expectant mothers. We're providing some education and resources so that women can have a healthy pregnancy and have healthy birth outcomes." said Unicare Marketing Manager Natalie Robinson.

Vendors and attendees alike are on the same page in terms of understanding the daily struggles that come with caring for and raising children. For some the struggles are more difficult than what other mothers are facing. "I experienced domestic violence during my pregnancy and that was years, years ago. They didn't have any of this, so I know how it feels to need help and it's not there." said domestic violence advocate, Rosie Jackson.

Event organizers say they are glad to give back to the community in this way. They are also planning to do more events for under-served rural communities. The church's food pantry is open every other Monday for mothers in the Raysal area to get some of the resources they need for their children.