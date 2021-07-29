Pelicans set to receive No. 17 draft pick Trey Murphy III

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have added No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their rookie class. Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as part of a previously agreed trade. Murphy played one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice. He averaged 11.3 points per game for the Cavaliers last season while shooting 50.3% overall and and a team-high 43.3% from 3-point range. He also was a 92.7% free throw shooter.