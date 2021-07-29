Princeton continues winning streak in “The Feud”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A day after the Appalachian League All-Star Game, the Whistlepigs and Ridge Runners reignited "The Feud" at Bowen Field.

Princeton came into Wednesday's game a perfect 4-0 against Bluefield this season. Both teams were tied going into the 3rd inning until Princeton's Fisher Pyatt hit a 2-run home run to reclaim the lead for the WhistlePigs. Princeton would explode for 8 more runs in the 5th inning. Bluefield chipped away at the lead, but Princeton would take home the win, 11-10.

The rematch for "The Feud" will take place on Thursday at Bowen Field at 6:30 P.M.