Probe: No wrongdoing in Richmond statue-removal contract

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia special prosecutor has found no wrongdoing in the awarding of a $1.8 million contract for the removal of Richmond’s Confederate statues last summer. The prosecutor said in a news release Wednesday that he had reviewed the findings of a state police investigation and found no criminal activity. The contract was awarded to the owner of a construction firm who had made relatively modest political donations to Democratic Mayor Levar Stoney. The investigation was initiated after complaints from a political rival of Stoney’s in the middle of an election season. An attorney for the mayor said Thursday that Stoney is pleased with the findings.