Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospital

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri hospital that had no people hospitalized with COVID-19 just two months ago is now dealing with an onslaught of patients. Among them is Daryl Barker, who was passionately against a COVID-19 vaccination. He and several relatives got sick, and Barker ended up in an intensive care unit fighting for his life. The 31-year-old is at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where 22 people died from the virus in the first 23 days of July. Barker said his conservative politics made him “strongly against the vaccine.” He and his wife both plan to get vaccinated once he recovers.