Richmond City Council declares racism a public health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city council in the capital of Virginia has declared racism a public health crisis, following similar action taken earlier in the year by state lawmakers. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond City Council unanimously passed the declaration on Monday, the first locality in the state to take such action. Richmond’s resolution sets out a 10-point plan that includes the implementation of new laws and policies and anti-racism training for city officials and employees. In May, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring gun violence a health crisis. Officials are hoping the declarations will be a springboard for action and accountability.