Scherzer takes care of Phils in his possible Nats finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed. Scherzer allowed a fourth-inning homer to J.T. Realmuto while striking out five and walking three on 88 pitches. Kyle Finnegan stepped into the closer’s role and struck out two in the seventh for his first career save.