Showers and storms build in tonight; some could be strong or severe

Most of today will be dry with increasing clouds, but a cold front passes through tonight bringing rain and storms.

We are staying hot with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s and 90s again. Dew points will rise up too allowing us to feel humid.

Rain and storms will move in mainly this evening and overnight. Depending on how hot we get today this can help fuel the storms and also if these storms survive when they arrive in our area could determine if we may see a strong or severe storm. The best placement for a severe storm would be areas north and around of I-64.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main issues. Heavy downpours could lead to isolated flooding issues. Weak rotation and some hail are possible, but low risk. We hold onto the rain/storm chances into tomorrow morning before showers start to taper off.

Since storms are primarily forming after sundown have a way to receive alerts... ones that will wake you up! The WVVA Weather one will notify you of any storms in your area.

Slim rain chances will be with us Friday afternoon and evening, but most will witness dry conditions move in and eventually some sun tries to come back out. Short-lived high pressure will be with us on Saturday keeping us dry, but another cold front moves in on Sunday bringing rain chances to close the weekend.