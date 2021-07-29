Sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal

Simone Biles’ sponsors including Athleta and Visa are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics. It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. Tennis star Naomi Osaka found support when she withdrew from the French Open. Biles could still compete in other gymnastic events during the Olympics. She also has a solid history of gymnastic accomplishments in the past. Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and has five all-around titles in world championships.