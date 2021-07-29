Strong, shallow earthquake shakes northern Myanmar

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken northern Myanmar and places as far away as northern Thailand. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.5 quake occurred north of Mandalay and was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the Earth’s surface. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage. The USGS says the shaking of the ground was “very strong” and some injuries are possible, but there is a low likelihood of damage.