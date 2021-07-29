US average mortgage rates mixed; 30-year loan rises to 2.80%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mixed last week. The key 30-year home loan remained below 3% for the fifth straight week amid continued concern over the surging delta coronavirus variant and the progress of economic recovery. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.80% from 2.78% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.10% from 2.12%. In a fresh sign of a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession, the government reported that the economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter.