US to study internet access for Cubans; more sanctions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with Cuban-American leaders to discuss the recent social protests in Cuba, the possibility of new sanctions on its government and options for providing internet access to the island’s population. The afternoon White House meeting will take place almost three weeks after July 11 protests in which thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other cities to protest the shortage of products, power outages and government policies. They were the first such protests since the 1990s.