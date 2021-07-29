US urges UN Council to press Myanmar to return to democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior American diplomat is urging the U.N. Security Council to press Myanmar’s military to stop the violence and restore democracy. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis warned Thursday that COVID-19 is surging, hunger is increasing, and “the longer we delay, the more people die.” He says Myanmar faces a “burgeoning health catastrophe” as a direct result of “the military’s brutality and administrative failures since its coup six months ago.” DeLaurentis says the military isn’t honoring a five-point plan to deal with the crisis by Southeast Asian nations.