Verdict reached in case against man accused of attempting to kill Fayette County deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, WVa. (WVVA) The jury has reached a verdict in the case against a Fayette County man charged with attempting to kill a police officer.



Henry Ward of Hico was found guilty on Friday of Attempted Murder, Obstructing a Police Officer, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, and a slew of other charges after he pulled a gun on Fayette County Deputy Coty Pierson the day after Thanksgiving in 2020.

Pierson was off-duty at the time of incident. He and his cousin had a hunting camera linked up to a cell phone that went missing. After they recognized Ward from the last footage on the phone, they went to his house to discuss the matter. When they arrived, their normally cordial relationship turned ugly.



"There was an initial altercation, that had passed. The defendant was allowed to calm down and then suddenly, unexpectedly, he pulled a 357 Magnum out of his waistband and tried to shoot Coty Pierson. It was only through his training as a law enforcement officer that he was able to get the weapon and grab it so it didn't hit Pierson or his cousin," explained Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Crane.



As Pierson attempted to grab then gun and push it away, it went off, said Crane.



"The bullet hit within two feet and they were two feet apart so it was a near miss for both of them."



Within seconds, a simple misdemeanor investigation nearly turned deadly for Pierson and his cousin. Fortunately, Pierson was able to restrain Ward until backup arrived.



It was a near miss that Crane said could have cost Pierson his life.



"I was given the privilege of reading the names of the fallen officers last year (at the annual law enforcement memorial service) I was really glad to not be reading the name of Coty Pierson, end of watch 11-29-2020.

Ward is set to be sentenced on September 10th.



The case was handled by Crane and Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Smith.