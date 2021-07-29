Welcome home to Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) – With the start of fall classes and activities just around the corner, Bluefield State College has started welcoming students from all over the country to their new campus-based housing located in the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center. The Medical Education Center Housing marks the first time the college has offered student housing in over fifty years. More than fifty members of BSC's new Big Blue football team are the first to get moved in. Next week on August 6th, the next 120 students will follow, filling up the remaining available rooms. As part of the move-in days, Bluestone Health Association will be on hand between 8am and 2pm to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to the students, as well as anyone who wishes to stop by and receive one.

Additional housing is expected be ready by the spring of 2022 with the completion of the brand new Heritage Village to be located on the Bluefield State campus.