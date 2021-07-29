We’ll experience cooler temps, but a return of hazy skies to begin the weekend

The rest of the evening, we look rather warm, breezy, and unsettled as a cold front swings through the area. From roughly 6PM-1AM tonight, we will see on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though not everyone will see rain, those especially north of the I-64 corridor could see strong to severe storms due to the lingering daytime heat around sundown and just after.

Any severe storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding issues. Stay weather aware into the evening!

A few rotating storms can't be ruled out either, though not our primary concern. Forecast model guidance continues to be wishy-washy with this incoming system and the timing of arriving t-storms, so have a way to receive emergency/severe weather alerts if out and about! We'll see lingering showers for a while into Friday morning, but cooler and drier air should rush in behind this front into the first part of the weekend! Highs Friday will top off in the upper 70s-low 80s, and we should be cooler tomorrow night as well with a persistent northwesterly breeze. Lows tomorrow night will fall in to the 50s.

Unfortunately, despite the drier weather, wildfire smoke will drift into our area Friday PM-SAT AM, which might make things look quite hazy for a while. If you have lung conditions, air quality may be poorer as we enter the weekend ans particulate matter moves in on the winds. We'll otherwise be cooler and less humid through Saturday. Another area of low pressure could bring more on-and-off rain by Sunday....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!