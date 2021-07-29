West Virginia Celebrates Tax Free Weekend

BLUEFIELD, W,Va. (WVVA)- This weekend, The Mountain State will be celebrating tax-free weekend.

Beginning on Friday, July 30th, West Virginia shoppers will be able to purchase a multitude of items tax-free. Items include school materials that are priced at $20 or less. Laptops, tablets and clothing.

We spoke with The Executive Director of The Development Authority of Mercer County, John O'Neal. Who said this is an ample opportunity for families to not only save money. But, promote small business.

"I know that a lot of folks, many of us, are used to shopping online. But, this particular weekend it would probably make a lot of sense to shop local and to support local business, and to save on shipping and save on sales tax. I think also, a number of the local retailers are conducting their own sales and discounts in addition to the sales tax. "

The tax-free weekend ends Monday, August 2nd. For more information on what you can buy tax-free, you can visit tax.wv.gov.