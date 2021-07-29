West Virginia to study need for 3rd COVID vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will begin offering some fully vaccinated people free tests to measure antibody levels against the coronavirus. It’s a move aimed to study whether some elderly and immunocompromised individuals should receive a third booster shot. State officials said they are following the lead of Israel, which announced Thursday that the country would offer a third COVID-19 booster shot for fully vaccinated people over the age of 60. West Virginia officials said the state will offer testing for residents age 60 and over, particularly those living in nursing homes, who received their final vaccine dose at least six months ago.