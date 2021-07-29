WFT president says list of names substantially narrowed down

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington Football President Jason Wright tells The Associated Press the organization has substantially narrowed the list of potential names for the team. He would not say how many are still being considered other than to note it’s a small list. The unveiling is expected before the 2022 NFL draft. Wright says Washington has logo rendering and other elements to go with the name possibilities. The team is trying to show fans where their input is going by being transparent with the rebranding process. Washington Football Team is the official name for a second consecutive season.