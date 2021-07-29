World pledges $4B in push to repair COVID’s education damage

LONDON (AP) — International governments and companies have pledged more than $4 billion to educate 175 million children around the world and prevent a generation’s chances being blighted by the coronavirus pandemic. The commitments came Thursday at a conference in London hosted by Britain, Kenya and funding organization the Global Partnership for Education. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told conference delegates that education was “the silver bullet … that can solve virtually every problem that afflicts humanity.” Britain has pledged 430 million pounds ($600 million) to the Global Partnership for Education. But Johnson is facing criticism for slashing the U.K.’s international development budget from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%,