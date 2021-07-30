Bluefield State College welcomes first football team, on-campus residents

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the start of the full semester just around the corner, Bluefield State College has started welcoming students to live on campus for the first time in 50 years.

Part of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center is now BSC's Medical Education Center housing. First to occupy the new dorm space is the Big Blue Football Team -- the first football team since 1980.

More than 50 athletes, with the help of family and friends, filled the halls Thursday as they settled into their new homes.

"We've got students from all over the country moving in. We've helped a student from Mississippi earlier today; Kansas City, Missouri earlier today," said Dr. Ted Lewis, Provost and BP of Academic and Student Affairs at Bluefield State College. "So it allows us to have a much wider footprint nationwide to bring people into the Bluefield community, and specifically the Bluefield State College campus."

120 more students are set to move in next Friday.

Heritage Village, located on the campus of BSC, is expected to be ready by Spring 2022. It will provide housing to 120 more students.