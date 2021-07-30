Cardinals get veteran lefty Jon Lester from rebuilding Nats

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Washington Nationals completed their final trade of a dizzying sell-off, sending veteran left-hander Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline. Lester becomes the second experienced lefty to join St. Louis, which also acquired J.A Happ from the Minnesota Twins. The Nationals have entered a full rebuild less than two years after winning the World Series, also trading away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison in a 24-hour span. The 37-year-old Lester was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington.