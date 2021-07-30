Cedar Bluff man facing multiple charges, including indecent liberties with a child

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- A Cedar Bluff man is behind bars and is facing multiple charges including child abuse, malicious wounding, indecent liberties with a child, and possession of drugs.

Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office were called to the Clinch Valley Medical Center last Friday for a report of a severely beaten 4-year-old boy.

Officials say the child had a brain bleed as a result of the trauma to his head, as well as trauma indicative of sexual assault.

The 4-year-old's mother and brother told police that the child had been on a trip with the suspect, 34-year-old Shannon Hess, since July 20.

After a search of his home, deputies took Hess into custody on Saturday, July 24.

Hess is currently in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond. This incident is still under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

