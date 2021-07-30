China flooding brought fear, then washed away livelihoods

XINXIANG, China (AP) — The night the rains came, all Yu Ruiping could do was huddle at her market stall. The electricity went out. Her phone went dead. And the water just kept rising. When the skies cleared, the market was surrounded by chest-high water. Yu and her husband were trapped for two days with nothing to eat but a few packages of instant noodles. The torrent of rain last week burst dams and collapsed bridges, immersing large swaths of central China’s Henan province in water. Authorities announced a sharp rise in the death toll Thursday to 99 people.