Cooler air moves in for the weekend; skies could turn hazy again for a while

A cold front departing the area will take the moisture with it; so cooler and drier air will be filtering in through this evening. Besides a stray shower here or there, we generally look to experience a drop in humidity and gradually clearing skies into tonight. Lows overnight will fall into the 50s and low 60s for most.

Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies for most of the day, and cooler & less humid conditions as well. Highs should be seasonable tomorrow, topping off in the upper 70s to low 80s. We could see a few pop-up showers/storms develop Saturday night, but most will still stay rain free. Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight Saturday night and into Sunday ahead of our next incoming frontal system. Skies could become hazy at times despite the sunshine through Saturday, as wildfire smoke drifts overhead of us.

Sunday still looks to be on the cooler side, but unsettled as a cold front approaches the area. We'll see off and on, hit-or-miss showers/t-storms throughout the day. Skies look to be mainly cloudy and highs should top off in the 70s. Rain should gradually wind down into Monday as cool high pressure again takes control (temporarily). The front looks to stall just to our southeast into next week....make sure to get the full forecast tonight o n WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!